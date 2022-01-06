Titan Company Ltd on Thursday said it has witnessed strong demand across its consumer businesses and clocked 36% growth for the quarter ending December (Q3FY22) over the festive quarter last year.

Segment wise, buoyancy in jewellery demand driven by festive purchases in October and November helped the division achieve revenue uplift for the quarter, rising 37% over last year same period.

Both walk-ins and customer conversions were significantly higher compared to last year, Titan said, adding that new buyer growth was higher than total buyer growth driven partly by Tanishq's regionalization strategy of winning in focus markets.

"While ticket sizes were stable, they were 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels. The contribution from Tier-1 towns continued to improve and were close to pre-pandemic levels," it said.

Tanishq recorded a network expansion of 14 stores (net) including 2 new stores in Dubai at prime locations of Dubai mall and Al Barsha.

The watches and wearables division saw strong growth momentum with multi brand channels, both online and offline, growing handsomely in the quarter, mainly on the back of Titan brand. The segment grew by 28% with 20 new store additions in the third quarter.

Overall, Titan Company's standalone business clocked a revenue growth of 36% during the quarter under review.

On Thursday, Titan shares rose 0.77% to close at ₹2,595.95 on NSE.

