Job alert! Titan likely to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years

The Titan Company on Tuesday said it is planning to hire more than 3,000 employees as it aims to become a ₹1 lakh crore business in the next 5 years.

The hiring will be across the domains such as engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing and sales.

"We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a ₹1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive hiring strategy of adding 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hire a diverse and talented workforce," said Priya Mathilakath Pillai, head HR-corporate and retail at Titan Company, in a statement.

“We believe that alongside growing our own people it also helps to bring in experts from various fields, young and experienced. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry," added Pillai.

Titan said that it will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute to 15-18% of the total hiring every year.

Currently, 60% of the Titan Company's workforce are based in the metros and 40% in tier II and III cities.

“We will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment," she also said.

Focussing on innovation and technology, the company said that it plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50% in the next 2-3 years.

The company is also planning to expand its global footprint in North America and the Middle East and increase its international workforce by 10% over the next 5 years, with a specific focus on the GCC market, where around 150-200 new positions will be created in the next 2-3 years.

Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

