Titan sees ‘serious sluggishness’ in sub- ₹1,000 watches as premium demand surges

Titan Company is seeing a sharp divergence in demand across India’s watch market, with the sub- ₹1,000 segment facing “serious sluggishness” even as consumers increasingly opt for premium and higher-priced watches, according to a senior company executive.

The Tata Group company is witnessing robust growth in its premium watch portfolio, which is expanding at nearly twice the pace of its sub- ₹25,000 category, Titan Chief Marketing Officer Ranjani Krishnaswamy told PTI.

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The shift comes as watches increasingly become a personal style statement rather than simply a functional accessory, she said.

“The sub- ₹1,000 segment is seeing serious sluggishness,” Krishnaswamy said, pointing to changing consumer preferences. At the same time, limited-edition watches and higher-priced products are seeing stronger demand.

Titan expects the upcoming festive season to be robust, with healthy consumer demand, an early wedding season and Diwali arriving later this year. Krishnaswamy said the company had seen a healthy start to the festive period and was optimistic about demand.

“We are seeing a very healthy start to the festive season,” she told PTI, adding that Titan was “struggling to ensure we have the capacity to service demand”.

Titan's Premium push Titan has been expanding its presence in the premium and luxury watch segment as it seeks to strengthen its position in global horology.

The company recently launched Vetra, a branded movement platform that it sees as an important step in its high-end watchmaking ambitions. The name combines “Veda”, meaning knowledge, with “Tra”, referring to an instrument.

Krishnaswamy said Titan has set itself the ambition of becoming the “third force” in the global watch industry, alongside Swiss and Japanese watchmakers.

“We have the Swiss, we have the Japanese, and we want to be the third force,” she said.

The company is also open to bringing more accessible Swiss watch brands to India, particularly if free trade agreements help lower import costs.

Titan’s Helios retail network currently sells international brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Police, Cerruti and Roamer.

Competition seen as positive for Titan The rise of smaller, India-focused micro-watch brands has added another dimension to the market. Several such brands are building products around Indian design and cultural themes and gaining traction among younger and affluent consumers.

Rather than viewing these companies as a threat, Krishnaswamy said greater competition could help expand the overall category.

She also indicated that Titan remained open to inorganic growth, including investments in or acquisitions of smaller watch companies, provided such opportunities complemented its broader strategy.

The comments come as Titan seeks to deepen its premium presence while navigating changing consumer preferences across India’s watch market.