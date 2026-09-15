Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

India’s perfume market is entering a new phase as consumers move beyond entry-level fragrances and increasingly trade up to higher-priced products. With this shift opening up a new growth avenue, Titan SKINN is doubling down on premium fragrances after building its presence in the ₹1,000-3,000 masstige segment.
“In the last three years, we have started launching products between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 twice a month,” said Manish Gupta, chief executive officer of Fragrances and Women’s Bag Division and Corporate Business Group at Titan.