Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

India’s perfume market is entering a new phase as consumers move beyond entry-level fragrances and increasingly trade up to higher-priced products. With this shift opening up a new growth avenue, Titan SKINN is doubling down on premium fragrances after building its presence in the ₹1,000-3,000 masstige segment.
India’s perfume market is entering a new phase as consumers move beyond entry-level fragrances and increasingly trade up to higher-priced products. With this shift opening up a new growth avenue, Titan SKINN is doubling down on premium fragrances after building its presence in the ₹1,000-3,000 masstige segment.
“In the last three years, we have started launching products between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 twice a month,” said Manish Gupta, chief executive officer of Fragrances and Women’s Bag Division and Corporate Business Group at Titan.
“In the last three years, we have started launching products between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 twice a month,” said Manish Gupta, chief executive officer of Fragrances and Women’s Bag Division and Corporate Business Group at Titan.
Products priced above ₹3,000 now contribute 15-20% of SKINN’s value mix, Gupta told Mint, adding that consumers are already beginning to move up the price ladder.
Titan divides the perfume market into four broad segments based on the price of a 100ml bottle: value products priced below ₹1,000, masstige products (mass market and prestige) between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000-3,500, premium products between ₹3,000 and ₹8,000, and luxury products above ₹8,000.
The value segment remains the largest, accounting for roughly ₹2,500 crore of the organized perfume market, according to Titan’s estimates. The masstige segment, where products offer a luxury or premium feel at an affordable price, contributes about ₹750-800 crore, while premium fragrances account for about ₹600 crore and products above ₹8,000 for around ₹500 crore.
“Today I’m very happy to say that the perfumes part is growing much faster,” he said. “There is much more innovation and investment by many, many players happening in the perfumes part.”
Titan, which includes SKINN and Fastrack perfumes, is seeing early signs of consumers spending more on fragrances. “Yes, it is happening,” he said, referring to premiumization. “We are seeing that on the e-commerce trends. We are seeing that there is a 10% increase in average ticket size in the last one year.”
The company believes its existing customer base could provide a natural pathway into premium fragrances.
The brand is also increasing the frequency of premium launches and expanding physical sampling points, betting that consumers who enter the category through lower-priced fragrances can eventually be persuaded to trade up.
Kiosks are not just retail outlets but customer-acquisition points because consumers can smell and try products before buying them, Gupta said.
Titan SKINN currently has 18 kiosks and is targeting 100 by FY28 or FY29. “Trial is the best mantra for really going and acquiring customers,” Gupta said. The company has provided trials to 6-7 million consumers last year.
SKINN was launched in 2013 and is classified among Titan’s ‘emerging business’, along with clothing brand Taneira and women's bag brand Irth. The emerging business reported a revenue of ₹508 crore and Ebit loss of ₹114 crore in FY26, according to Titan’s latest investor day presentation.
Titan plans to grow the emerging business revenues 3.4 times by FY30, the steepest target it has set for any segment internally, the company said in its 4 June investor presentation.
Analysts at Nomura raised Titan's EPS target for FY27-29 by 3% after its consolidated profit rose 63% year-on-year in the June quarter. “Titan highlighted that its headroom for growth and long-term opportunity is intact; nonetheless, it also has a playbook to tide over the high base of 2H (second half of fiscal),” they said in a 10 August report
Online: the value option
The other structural change is the rise of online commerce. About half of the organized perfume market is now online through quick-commerce platforms and marketplaces, according to Gupta.
But online and offline consumers behave differently. “E-commerce has a very large share in the value category,” Gupta said. Younger consumers are increasingly using online platforms to enter the category at lower price points. Smaller packs are helping reduce the barrier to trial, allowing consumers to buy a fragrance without spending ₹3,000 or more upfront.
At the same time, offline retail remains more important for premiumization. “If you go to large format stores (Shopper’s Stop or Lifestyle), close to 90% would be masstige and upwards, more than ₹1,000,” Gupta said. “They hardly sell anything at value.”
This creates a two-track market. E-commerce brings first-time consumers, while physical retail can encourage discovery and trading up.
The segment is also seeing intense competition. Players across deodorants, perfumes and body mists include ITC’s Engage, Godrej Consumer Product’s Park Avenue, Vini Cosmetics’ Fogg, Nykaa Perfumery, Ajmal Perfumes and startups like Bellavita, Bla Bli Blu and Secret Alchemist.
The Indian perfume market grew from ₹7,000–8,000 crore in FY20 to ₹12,000–14,000 crore in FY25 and is projected to reach ₹23,000–28,000 crore by FY30, growing at a 14–15% CAGR, said strategic consulting firm Wazir Advisors in an August report.
India’s perfume imports also rose to ₹1,847 crore in FY26 from ₹608 crore in FY18, according to the report, highlighting the growing presence of international fragrances in the market.