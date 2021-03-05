Titan steps up launches under Fastrack brand; unveils audio accessories

Mitra said the company is increasingly finding that younger shoppers are very keen on using technology without sacrificing on style and fashion. “Reflex 3.0 and Reflex Tunes launch is in-line with our undertaking to build on the fash-tech offering by the brand to cater to the youth who is looking for feature-rich products with an edge. Similarly, Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay aims to reach to the tech inspired Gen Z for whom convenience is the key," she said.