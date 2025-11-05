Titan bets on wedding boom to sustain festive sparkle as gold prices cool
Summary
Titan has also sharpened its focus on regional and community-specific designs to deepen its presence in the bridal segment. The launch of its first dedicated Rivah Wedding Lounge in Delhi marks a step in that direction, offering curated experiences for brides and their families.
BENGALURU : Titan Co. Ltd, the country’s largest jewellery retailer by revenue, expects sales momentum to continue into the wedding season after a strong festive demand boosted its second-quarter earnings despite elevated gold prices.
