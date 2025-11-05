Titan bets on wedding boom to sustain festive sparkle as gold prices cool

Titan bets on dual strategy, new offerings

Narayan said that Titan will continue to build on the strategy laid out by the outgoing jewellery vertical head Ajoy Chawla, balancing premiumisation with affordability. “We are staying true to the course—continuing to invest in design-forward collections and wedding jewellery at one end, and lightweight, lower-carat offerings at the other," Narayan said. “The category remains resilient, and we are confident this dual strategy will keep it that way."