TIVOLT Electric Vehicles inks pact with Tata Power Renewable Energy to build charging ecosystem

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Murugappa Group-run TCI Clean Mobility subsidiary TIVOLT Electric Vehicles on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with EV charging solutions provider Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to build a charging ecosystem for its electric commercial vehicles.

Under the collaboration, Tata Power Renewable Energy will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV charging infrastructure at strategic locations across the country to TIVOLT dealerships, customer locations, and high-traffic public spaces, the company said in a statement.

"This strategic partnership will be a key enabler in the journey of EV adoption and will accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure. This MoU is a significant step towards empowering the EV ecosystem for e-trucks with robust, accessible charging solutions," said Saju Nair, CEO at TIVOLT Electric Vehicles.

Besides, TPREL will also explore the integration of solar energy systems to power TIVOLT dealerships and customer locations.

"A robust and well-integrated EV ecosystem will accelerate the adoption of commercial EVs thereby propelling India's energy transition and paving the way for a more sustainable future," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

With a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, TPREL has previously partnered with other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for providing 200-plus customised EV charging stations to customers in over 100 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Kochi, as per the statement.

TPREL has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 1,00,000 home chargers, 6,500-plus public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1,100-plus bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns.