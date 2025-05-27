TKIL Industries, HOPPECKE sign exclusive rail battery deal, secure first order

New Delhi: TKIL Industries, formerly thyssenkrupp Industries India, has signed an exclusive strategic agreement with Germany’s HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. to jointly develop battery systems for India’s growing rail sector. The partnership has already secured its first order, with the initial rollout planned in 2025, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two firms will co-design, manufacture, and integrate advanced energy storage systems across a range of rail applications, including metros, regional trains, and locomotives. The alliance is part of TKIL’s broader push into clean energy solutions, following its expansion into green hydrogen and compressed biogas.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for India’s rail infrastructure. With the government targeting a doubling of electric locomotive capacity by 2030 and metro networks expanding rapidly, the demand for sustainable battery systems is growing.

India is projected to increase its metro-operational cities from 23 in FY25 to 31 by FY30, creating demand for over 20,000 electric locomotives, according to government targets for the next five years. Additionally, more than 900 km of metro rail projects are currently under development.

TKIL will bring its project execution and manufacturing capabilities to the table, while HOPPECKE will contribute its decades of experience in industrial energy storage solutions. Over time, the companies plan to develop a localized service network across India to support deployment and maintenance.

“Together, we aim to play a pivotal role in accelerating the electrification of the Indian rail market—combining innovation, execution capability, and a shared vision for a greener future,” said Vivek Bhatia, managing director and chief executive of TKIL Industries.

Marc Zoellner, CEO of HOPPECKE, said India is a key growth market for sustainable mobility, and the alliance “marks a significant step towards delivering value to India's railway sector.”

