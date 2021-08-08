To beat Tesla, Volkswagen bets on making its own EV batteries

Analysts say one of the toughest challenges for VW has been matching Tesla on cost of its batteries, through economies of scale and the development of a single battery platform for all of its models. It still has some way to go. A piece-by-piece teardown of VW’s ID.3 electric vehicle by UBS Research found that VW’s batteries cost $1,300 more per car than Tesla’s. VW says it is confident that future generations of batteries will be more cost-competitive with Tesla’s.

