To bring the old Boeing back, profit isn’t enough

Europe’s Airbus has already overtaken its American rival in both orders and deliveries and can back Boeing into a corner simply by upgrading existing models. Outside of the higher-volume routes dominated by Airbus’s elongated A321, the 737 MAX is close in market share to the A320 family. But Airbus need only retrofit it with a new composite wing to make the 737—a 1960s design that can’t be evolved further—obsolete. Boeing could struggle to respond quickly if its engineers have spent more than 20 years without designing a product from scratch.