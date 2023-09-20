‘To mitigate risks, India needs two vibrant bourses’8 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:47 AM IST
Investors have given a thumbs up to Ramamurthy’s efforts, with the BSE share rising 128% from ₹547.3 on 4 January to ₹1,246.35 on 18 September
Sundararaman Ramamurthy, who assumed the position of managing director and chief executive of BSE Ltd on 4 January, says his mandate is to ensure that Asia’s oldest stock exchange becomes more vibrant with increased participation by retail, foreign and domestic institutional investors and algo traders. He has requested brokers to change their front-end software solution to include BSE’s cash and derivatives segments to offer more choices to participants. And many of them have obliged. He is also in talks with custodians, clearing corporations, trading and clearing members to facilitate offering a consolidated best price for foreign institutions. Further, he is in discussions with mutual funds to bolster their presence on the exchange and deepen liquidity. Investors have given a thumbs up to Ramamurthy’s efforts, with the BSE share rising 128% from ₹547.3 on 4 January to ₹1,246.35 on 18 September. Edited excerpts: