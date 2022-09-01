To Reckitt’s next CEO — don’t wreck it

Laxman Narasimhan cleaned up Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc but he’s not staying around to admire the shine at the maker of Dettol and Durex. After three years as chief executive officer, he’s decided step down on Sept. 30. It’s an unexpected move. On Thursday morning, the company said Narasimhan will return to the US for family reasons, and has been approached about a job there. Senior independent director and former British American Tobacco Plc CEO Nicandro Durante will step into the role on an interim basis while Reckitt searches for a successor.

