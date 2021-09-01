NEW DELHI: In an attempt to reduce its carbon footprint, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has started retrofitting cleaner Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its big trucks commonly known as dumpers that transport coal in its mines.

This assumes significance given India’s largest coal miner has over 2,500 dumpers operating in its opencast coal mines.

“In a big push to reduce its carbon footprint, national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers - the big trucks engaged in transportation of coal in mines. This makes significance as the world’s largest coal miner uses over 4 lakh kilolitres of diesel per annum with an annual expense of over Rs. 3,500 crores," CIL said in a statement.

This comes at a time when the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods, and businesses in India and South Asia. India has the world’s fourth largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal.

“The dumper fleet consumes about 65% to 75% of total diesel consumed by the company. LNG will replace the use of diesel by about 30% to 40% and reduce the fuel cost by about 15%. The move will reduce carbon emission significantly and also save around Rs. 500 crores annually if all existing Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMMs) including dumpers are retrofitted with LNG kit. Getting rid of diesel pilferages and adulteration are other added advantages," said a senior CIL executive in the statement.

India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, coal-fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“The company in association with GAIL (India) Limited and BEML Limited has taken up a pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonne dumpers working at the subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). CIL on Tuesday signed a MoU with GAIL an BEML to get this pilot project executed. Once the LNG kit successfully retrofitted and tested, these dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel system i.e. both on LNG and Diesel and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner with use of LNG," the statement said.

This comes at a time of fuel demand increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory. In a reflection of growing demand, CIL registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

“The trial run of dumpers in dual fuel (LNG-diesel) system will be conducted for 90 days in different load and operating conditions. A techno-economic study will be done based on the data generated during the trial run to ascertain the feasibility of the system in CIL mining conditions. Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, CIL will decide for bulk use of LNG in its HEMMs, especially dumpers. The company has also planned to buy HEMMs with only LNG engines if this ongoing pilot projects gets success. This move will help CIL reduce its carbon footprint drastically and achieve sustainable goals," the statement said.

Of CIL’s production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, demand from power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s emissions been reduced by 28% from 2005 levels, against the target of a 35% cut by 2030. India is the only major economy with actions in line with keeping global warming below 2°C of pre-industrial levels and the only G20 country whose energy transition is in sync with this goal, according to the Union government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.