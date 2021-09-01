To reduce carbon footprint, CIL retrofitting cleaner LNG kits in its big trucks

“The trial run of dumpers in dual fuel (LNG-diesel) system will be conducted for 90 days in different load and operating conditions. A techno-economic study will be done based on the data generated during the trial run to ascertain the feasibility of the system in CIL mining conditions. Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, CIL will decide for bulk use of LNG in its HEMMs, especially dumpers. The company has also planned to buy HEMMs with only LNG engines if this ongoing pilot projects gets success. This move will help CIL reduce its carbon footprint drastically and achieve sustainable goals," the statement said.