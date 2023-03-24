Government weighs exempting overseas funds from complying with angel tax rules

The notification exempting overseas funds would be clarifying for the ecosystem, which drew in over $130 billion in private capital over the last two years. Foreign PE/VC funds announced investments worth $77 billion in 2021, which dropped slightly in 2022 to around $54 billion, according to EY. The startup ecosystem, which disproportionately depends on foreign capital and typically issues shares at a premium to the fair market value (FMV) on the promise of future growth, was particularly concerned that the new amendment in Section 56.2.Vii b could be applied for foreign investment.