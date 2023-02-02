As the world opens up after the COVID pandemic, Tata group owned, Air India announced to restart its non-stop flight services between New Delhi and Milan from 1 February onwards.

Notably, these services were discontinued by the air carrier in March 2020 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As travelling abroad has resumed after most of the countries have opened their borders in the wake of reducing covid cases, Air India aims to regain its presence in Europe. The airline has also announced flights from New Delhi to Vienna and Copenhagen.

Last November, the airline service provider announced that it will operate three weekly flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi. Flights from New Delhi to Vienna will begin from February 18. Whereas flight services between the national capital and Copenhagen will begin from 1 March,2023.

Recently, Air India locked deal with Boeing and other companies for the supply of more than 495 jets and engine suppliers. This will help the airline company in expanding its operation and providing better services on existing routes.

If the order will be finalised, it will help Air India in giving direct competition to other global airlines. Under Tata's ownership, the airline company is trying hard to regain its image that was tarnished earlier. Air India has also resumed the operation of more than 15 aircraft that were earlier grounded due to lack of parts and money.

(With agency inputs)