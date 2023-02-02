To strengthen footprint in West, Air India resumes Delhi-Milan direct flight
Air India has resumed direct flights between Delhi to Milan from 1 February onwards. The direct flight operation on this route was halted in March 2020 due to COVID pandemic
As the world opens up after the COVID pandemic, Tata group owned, Air India announced to restart its non-stop flight services between New Delhi and Milan from 1 February onwards.
