Today brands are being created in a short span of time: Wipro's Sumit Keshan

Ultimately, the FMCG sector is a lot about understanding the consumer requirements and getting the right consumer insights. These companies are also doing similar kind of work. Today, the opportunity, which a new company has as compared to 10 years ago to go and target a smaller set of consumers, and still do a sizable business and make money out of it has really emerged in the last, I would say, five to seven years. Fifteen years ago, you would go by the traditional offline channels and that's very costly. It's a longer process, there is a lot of work involved for you to create a brand. Today, brands are getting created in a shorter span of time. There are companies hitting Rs100 crore of revenue in four years, which in this sector is not easy. And that's what has kind of driven the interest among us also. So, you know, learning is always there from these companies. And of course, they would learn from us and we learn from them.