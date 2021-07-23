Today is a big day for Zomato. A new day zero: Deepinder Goyal

“Our 10+ year journey has not always been smooth. We have lived through many ups and downs – something not every company has the privilege of living long enough to do. I have made many decisions, which have been good for the company, while some have caused our stakeholders a lot of heartburn. That said, we have found ourselves managing times of crisis on different occasions in much the same way – impatiently staying focused on the long term, executing relentlessly, and committing ourselves to doing the very best we can do today," said Goyal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}