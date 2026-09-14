‘Today is your last working day’: Oracle starts fresh layoffs as artificial intelligence spending rises

Oracle has started another round of job cuts, Business Insider reported, citing affected employees. Three impacted people, and an email shared with the publication confirmed the layoffs. A person familiar with the matter expected the cuts to start on Monday, 14 September.

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Notification emails said employees' roles were being removed as part of organisational changes. The messages told affected workers that their terminations were effective immediately.

"After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day," the publication quoted Oracle's layoff email as stating.

Business Insider reported in August that Oracle had prepared plans to reduce salary expenses. These plans came as the company borrowed billions to fund artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

An internal document showed planned cuts of double digits in some teams. However, the report did not specify the total number affected in this round.

On Monday, people claiming to have lost jobs posted on LinkedIn, Reddit and Blind. The latest reductions follow earlier cuts at the company.

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Oracle's workforce fell by 21,000 during its financial year ending May 31, 2026. That represented a 13% decline, according to a company filing. According to Oracle, it employed around 1,41,000 people before the current round of cuts.

Also Read | Oracle to spend $700 million more on restructuring costs as it ramps up AI spending

The company has borrowed tens of billions of dollars to build data centres. It is a bet that demand for artificial intelligence will continue to increase.

Oracle reported first-quarter spending on long-term assets of $28.5 billion, against $8.5 billion previously. The earlier figure covered the same quarter a year before. Its spending forecast for the financial year 2027 remains between $90 billion and $95 billion, according to Business Insider.

Oracle emails employees The notification email also explained the next steps for departing workers. Employees could receive severance after signing termination documents, subject to the plan's conditions.

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Details would arrive through DocuSign emails sent to their Oracle accounts. Workers were asked to provide personal email addresses for separation documents and updates.

The company warned that access to computers, email, voicemail and files would soon end. It also prohibited copying or retaining confidential information.

“As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself any Oracle confidential information,” the email said.

“We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us,” the email added.

Oracle did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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