Tokyo Olympics: Mia by Tanishq becomes style partner for Indian athletes

NEW DELHI : Jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with women athletes who will represent India at Tokyo Olympics, kick-starting on 23 July. The brand has collaborated with table tennis player Manika Batra, archer Deepika Kumari, and boxer Pooja Rani along with hockey players Navjot Kaur and Rani Rampal to become their style partner at the games. Jewellery retailer Tanishq is part of the Titan Company Ltd.

As part of the association, these women athletes will be seen wearing jewellery pieces that include contemporary necklaces, pendants and earrings from Mia by Tanishq’s signature collections at the Olympics.

Mia is also rolling out ‘#ShareTheShine’ campaign through which the brand is celebrating the lesser-known aspects of these athletes that goes beyond their commitment to the sports. As a part of the association, Mia has filmed short videos which will help the viewers get a sneak peek into athletes’ lives through a candid rapid fire hosted by various hosts.

Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said that the top athletes are representing India on the world map and are elevating Mia by Tanishq on a global platform as highly recognized as the Olympics.

“The association has brought in a perfect synergy as Mia by Tanishq is a brand for the contemporary Indian woman who believes in realizing her dreams and that she is limited only by her own vision—exactly what our athletes believe in," she added.

Brands across categories are backing the India contingent that will represent the country at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), for instance, has signed brands such as Edelweiss, INOX Group and Nippon Paint as national sponsors. While dairy brand Amul, Raymond and JSW Group has come on board as partners. Raymond is the official styling partner. MPL Sports Foundation has come on board as principal sponsor in a deal worth ₹80 million that covers the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year.

