Tommy Hilfiger pays $46.25 million for palm beach mansion

As the property was never formally on the market, information about it is scant. Its lot spans from the Lake Worth Lagoon all the way to the ocean and is connected to the beach via a tunnel that goes under the road, according to a person familiar with the property. It includes a British Colonial-style main house, a pool and a tennis court, that person said. PropertyShark pegs its square footage at roughly 21,000 on close to 3 acres.