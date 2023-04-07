New Delhi: Tommy Hilfiger, the premium fashion brand owned by NYSE-listed PVH Corp, has signed on actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of its women’s watch category. Ruth Prabhu will be featured in its upcoming campaign in April in the country which will run on social media and other digital platforms.

The watches are manufactured by The Movado Group Inc., under licence from Tommy Hilfiger and distributed globally through Movado’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collection is available at Titan Watches, Helios Watches, Shopper Stop, Lifestyle, premium watch retail outlets, and e-commerce websites in India.

The campaign was shot by photographer Abhitabh Kame in Mumbai and the company said it builds the brand’s heritage of collaborating with her and celebrates her championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture.

Ricardo Cesar Martins, president of the Movado Group -- which manufactures watches for companies like Tommy Hilfiger and others -- said, “We are excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the new watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future.“

Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of their family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. It has an iconic global design language which allows your individuality to stand out.“

Recovering from the effects of the pandemic, the domestic advertising industry has been growing at 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore, said a report by Dentsu.

The industry is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said the ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that there was a heavy skew towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.