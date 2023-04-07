Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed on as face of Tommy Hilfiger women’s watches1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:53 PM IST
The watches are manufactured by The Movado Group Inc., under licence from Tommy Hilfiger and distributed globally through Movado’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors
New Delhi: Tommy Hilfiger, the premium fashion brand owned by NYSE-listed PVH Corp, has signed on actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of its women’s watch category. Ruth Prabhu will be featured in its upcoming campaign in April in the country which will run on social media and other digital platforms.
