'Too bad they came to such unreasonable conclusion' SoftBank fires back after S&P rate cut2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 11:25 AM IST
SoftBank Group Corp. issued a sharp rebuke after S&P Global Ratings cut its long-term credit rating a notch further into junk territory, citing the Japanese tech conglomerate’s exposure to private market valuations and other external risk factors.
In a sharp rebuke to S&P Global Ratings rate cut SoftBank Group Corporation has said that its financial soundness was not properly assessed by the S&P firm and the company will continue its dialogue with S&P.
