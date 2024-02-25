'Too early…': Paytm advisory panel chief M Damodaran on identifying issues with fintech firm
Paytm on February 9 announced setting up of a group advisory committee headed by Damodaran. The committee was set up to advise the company on strengthening compliance and on regulatory matters.
The advisory committee, formed by Paytm owner One97 Communications after the Reserve Bank of India's action on Paytm Payments Banks, is yet to identify the crux of the issue with the troubled fintech firm, said the head of the panel M Damodaran on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message