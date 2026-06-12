'Too lazy': NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says CEOs use AI as cover story for layoffs that has nothing to do with it

When the chief executive of the world's most valuable AI chipmaker tells the business world it is misusing artificial intelligence as an excuse, people tend to listen. Jensen Huang, whose company Nvidia sits at the very centre of the global AI boom, has sparked a fresh debate by publicly challenging the growing corporate habit of attributing layoffs to AI, calling the reasoning sloppy and, in many cases, simply dishonest.

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The remarks, made in an interview with Singapore broadcaster CNA, have cut through because of who is making them. Huang has more financial interest than almost any executive alive in presenting AI as an unstoppable, transformative force. Instead, he is telling chief executives to own their decisions.

What Jensen Huang actually said about AI and layoffs The NVIDIA chief executive did not mince his words when asked about the wave of corporate redundancies being pinned on artificial intelligence.

"I think the narrative that connects AI to job loss for many of the CEOs that are doing it, it is just too lazy," Huang told CNA. "How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI?"

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The question is pointed and the logic is straightforward. If AI only recently became capable enough to meaningfully displace workers, it cannot credibly be cited as the cause of redundancies announced well before that threshold was reached.

Why executives have reached for AI as a convenient excuse The pattern Jensen Huang is describing did not emerge from nowhere. The pandemic-era hiring boom, in which technology companies in particular expanded their workforces at a pace that proved unsustainable, gave way to a prolonged cycle of redundancies as consumer demand cooled and investor patience with high costs thinned.

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Telling shareholders and staff that leadership miscalculated the future is an uncomfortable admission that sits uneasily alongside executive pay packages. Attributing the same outcome to an era-defining technological shift is a considerably more palatable narrative, one that frames management as forward-thinking rather than reactive.

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AI, in other words, has become a useful umbrella under which complicated and sometimes embarrassing business decisions can be quietly shelved. Slowing revenue growth, overestimated hiring needs and shifting strategic priorities can all drive redundancies, but none of them generate the same headlines as an AI transformation story.

The companies that blamed AI for layoffs: a two-year scorecard The scale of AI-attributed job cuts over the past two years gives Huang's remarks their sharpest context. Over 100,000 employees were affected by AI-driven layoffs in 2025 alone, with more than 50 chief executives announcing redundancies they attributed to efficiencies created by artificial intelligence. Programs

At least nine companies announced AI-related layoffs affecting 10,000 or more employees each, among them Accenture, Amazon, Citigroup, Dell, HSBC, Intel, Microsoft, TCS and UPS. Amazon's cuts were the largest in the company's history, with 14,000 corporate roles eliminated as it moved to invest in what leadership described as its "biggest bets," including AI.

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Microsoft led the broader tech redundancy wave, letting go of no fewer than 15,000 employees in 2025, following an $80 billion investment into AI data centres. Block, the company behind Square and Cash App, drew particular scrutiny after chief executive Jack Dorsey laid off just under half of the workforce as the company said it was embracing AI. The framing was widely called "convenient" and questioned by critics who argued that attributing such a large-scale redundancy to AI advancements was simply not plausible.

Research firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas found that AI was cited in the announcements of more than 50,000 layoffs in 2025, a figure that, set against Huang's timeline argument, raises an uncomfortable question for many of the executives involved. Salesforce Ben

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The online debate Huang's remarks ignited The comments landed in a public conversation already primed for scepticism. On Reddit, Huang's pushback drew considerable support from users who said they had already begun questioning corporate AI narratives.

"I think the realization that these things are not good enough to be replacing (people) en masse has started trickling down to the average informed consumer," one Reddit user wrote. "This makes those press releases on layoffs being due to AI displacement age like milk: the stated reason of AI displacement is hardly true, so it becomes up to the market to interpret the actual reason for the cutbacks. That interpretation may end up worse than if they had tried to better control the narrative with 'strategic restructuring' jargon."

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Where AI leaders disagree on what comes next Huang's remarks arrive at a moment when the technology industry cannot agree on what artificial intelligence will ultimately do to the labour market. Huang himself paints a broadly optimistic picture, describing a future in which AI raises productivity and creates new categories of work, with humans and AI systems operating alongside one another rather than in competition.

Others are considerably less sanguine. Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has warned that advanced AI could eventually absorb the majority of white-collar roles.

Academic researchers have produced forecasts ranging from moderate disruption to fundamental labour market upheaval. The common ground is limited: everyone agrees AI matters enormously, but consensus on how, for whom, and on what timescale remains elusive.

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The irony at the heart of Huang's argument There is a striking tension in Huang's position that has not gone unnoticed. Nvidia has benefited from the AI boom more comprehensively than almost any company on the planet. Its chips power the data centres, research laboratories and corporate AI deployments that have made artificial intelligence the defining business story of this decade.

Jensen Huang would face no obvious commercial cost from allowing the narrative of AI as an irresistible, job-displacing force to go unchallenged. The fact that he is instead arguing for executive accountability, and doing so publicly, has given his comments a credibility that a similar message from a less invested source might not carry.