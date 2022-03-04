Took a break from work? IT company to help get your career back on track

Took a break from work? IT company to help get your career back on track2 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Mid-tier IT company Mindtree Ltd said it will launch a unique program for IT professionals to help them, especially women, get their careers back on track after a break.
The program will be launched the occasion of International Women’s Day and is open to all, but will significantly focus on women as they are the majority in the return to work category.
Professionals with a minimum two years of experience followed by at least two years of break will be eligible for the program. The pilot will be launched in Kolkata and expanded to all other locations of the company.
This program forms an important part of Mindtree’s endeavor to expand its diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives to professionals whose personal circumstances may have resulted in a professional hiatus, Mindtree said in a statement. It will include digital learning boot camps, skills-based intervention, mentorship, and opportunities to work on live, cutting-edge projects.
“Restarting a career after a break can be at once exciting and daunting. The objective of our returnship program is to make that return as seamless and effective as possible. It seeks to help returners rediscover their talent and a sense of purpose. We plan to leverage our acclaimed learning and development programs to give these individuals an opportunity to upskill and evolve into higher-end career opportunities," said Suresh Bethavandu, Chief People Officer, Mindtree.
"The program will pave the way to bring in more diverse talent to Mindtree, helping them hone their skills to accelerate their careers, while enabling us to unlock greater innovation and creativity that come with a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace."
Mindtree is also already aggressively working on a wide range of initiatives such as focused hiring, leadership development, coaching and mentoring to increase the proportion of women professionals in the workforce from the current 32% to 40% before the end of this decade.
