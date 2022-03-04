Took a break from work? IT company to help get your career back on track

“Restarting a career after a break can be at once exciting and daunting. The objective of our returnship program is to make that return as seamless and effective as possible. It seeks to help returners rediscover their talent and a sense of purpose. We plan to leverage our acclaimed learning and development programs to give these individuals an opportunity to upskill and evolve into higher-end career opportunities," said Suresh Bethavandu, Chief People Officer, Mindtree.