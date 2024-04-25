Top 30 work-from-anywhere jobs: From salary expectations to in-demand professions — all you need to know
FlexJobs' report highlights the trend of work-from-anywhere jobs, with top companies like Chainlink Labs and Wikimedia Foundation offering remote positions. These roles often come with high salaries exceeding ₹83 lakh
In today's job market, the appeal of work-from-anywhere positions has surged, offering professionals the flexibility to pursue their careers from any location. This trend comes amidst increasing mandates for remote work and tightening restrictions imposed by employers.