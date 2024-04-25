FlexJobs' report highlights the trend of work-from-anywhere jobs, with top companies like Chainlink Labs and Wikimedia Foundation offering remote positions. These roles often come with high salaries exceeding ₹ 83 lakh

In today's job market, the appeal of work-from-anywhere positions has surged, offering professionals the flexibility to pursue their careers from any location. This trend comes amidst increasing mandates for remote work and tightening restrictions imposed by employers.

Jobs portal FlexJobs in its study report 'Top 30 Companies That Hire for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs' looked at data between January 1 and December 31, 2023, to identify the top 30 companies with a high volume of work-from-anywhere job postings.

Criteria for Selection of Companies - They are fully remote, allowing employees to work from any location without restrictions.

- They do not require physical presence in an office and are entirely remote.

- They may offer full-time or part-time roles, often with flexible schedules.

Companies at the Forefront - The Top 30 The FlexJobs report looked at over 60,000 companies, and compiled a list of the top 30 companies based on the quantity of work-from-anywhere job opportunities they offer, as follows:

1. FluentU

2. Static Media

3. Kraken

4. Chainlink Labs

5. Veeva

6. Invisible Technologies

8. Finixio

9. Oyster HR

10. Canonical

11. Remote Technology, Inc.

12. Study.com

13. Magic Media & Entertainment Group

14. Superside

15. Yodo1

16. Outliant

17. Cozymeal

18. Nethermind

19. Sourcegraph

20. Verra

21. Carry1st

22. Consensys

23. Hypixel Studios

24. Screen Rant

25. Crimson Education

26. e2f

27. Xapo Bank

28. Cash App

29. Scopic Software

Industries & Job Titles With Demand Several industries have seen a surge in work-from-anywhere opportunities, catering to professionals seeking remote careers.

The leading sectors include computer and IT, marketing, writing and editing, accounting and finance, bilingual (languages), graphic design, gaming, entertainment and media, products, and education.

Notably, while computer and IT, marketing, writing, and editing have long dominated the work-from-anywhere landscape, significant growth was observed in entertainment, media, and product industries over the past year, the report said.

Among the many remote opportunities, job titles that are particularly sought after include product manager, customer success manager, product designer, translator, content editor, software engineer, financial analyst, data analyst, video editor, and email marketer.

Among these, there is a significant demand for product managers, product designers, transcription, marketing, and content creation.

Salary Expectations Chainlink Labs and the Wikimedia Foundation have consistently recruited for remote, flexible positions in recent years, Toni Frana, a career expert at FlexJobs told CNBC. Frana suggests that these companies are among the top choices for those seeking work-from-anywhere opportunities in 2024, Moneycontrol reported.

Many of the remote positions advertised by these companies offer salaries exceeding ₹83 lakh ($100,000). For instance, a job posting for a director of engineering at the Wikimedia Foundation indicates a salary range of approximately ₹1.3-2.1 crore ($167,046-260,066). Similarly, a senior product manager role at Invisible Technologies advertises a base pay of close to ₹1.4 crore ($170,000), as per the Moneycontrol report.

