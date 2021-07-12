Top 4 companies that are strong monopolies

Despite being a PSU, IRCTC has a wide moat that few other travel and tourism companies can claim to have. E-tickets booked online through IRCTC's website and app accounted for 72.25% of the total reserved tickets over Indian Railways in financial year 2020. On an average, about 0.8 m tickets were booked daily through IRCTC's website and app during that year. Also, the growth of the catering business seems on a strong footing. During the year, IRCTC managed on-board catering services in 19 Rajdhanis, 2 Tejas, 1 Gatiman, 1 Vande Bharat, 22 Shatabdis, 19 Durontos, and 296 Mail Express trains.