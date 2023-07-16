Top 8 listed realty firms' net debt plunge 43% to ₹23,000 crore in last 3 years, says Anarock2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:01 PM IST
As per details, the net debt of top eight listed developers has reduced from ₹40,500 crore in FY20 to over ₹23,000 crore in FY23.
Top eight realty firms' net debt fell 43 percent to ₹23,000 crore FY 2023 from over ₹40,000 crore in 2019-20, said real estate consultant Anarock, citing cash flow improved on strong housing sales.
