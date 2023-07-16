In FY20, the difference between the gross and net debt of the developers was about ₹7,400 crore, which widened to almost ₹15,200 crore in FY23. The periodic interest rate hikes since April 2022 have led to a marginal rise in the cost of debt, though it remains lower than the pre-pandemic levels of FY20. However, it will not impact large and listed players' execution capabilities.

