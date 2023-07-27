Top automakers in US want to counter Tesla's EV charging dominance with a new company1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Major US automakers are joining forces to create a rival electric vehicle charging network to Tesla. The joint venture plans to roll out 30,000 charging stations in North America, with support for both Tesla's charging standard and the rival Combined Charging System.
Major automakers in the US are forming a company to rival the electric vehicle charging network of Tesla and take advantage of the subisidies offered by the Biden administration. The joint venture by major automakers is planning to roll out 30,000 charging stations in North America starting with major highways and in cities.
