Tesla's lead in developing charging stations in the country has led to the company setting standards. For instance, GM, Mercedes and others will start using Tesla-developing charging technology from 2025. GM has earlier said that it could save around $4000 million if it gets access to Tesla's charging networks. However, other automakers like Stellantis, Hyundai, Honda and BMW have not commited to using Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) and plan to used a rival system known as Combined Charging System (CCS).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}