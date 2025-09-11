Top Beijing Adviser Says China Should Ditch Nvidia For Own Tech

China should develop chips to create AI that doesn’t rely on the type of accelerators popularized by Nvidia Corp., a top government adviser said, warning that Asian companies in particular risk becoming beholden to US technology.

Advertisement

Asian nations including China should reduce their dependence on the general-purpose graphics processing units now used around the world to train platforms from ChatGPT to DeepSeek, Wei Shaojun, a professor at Beijing-based Tsinghua University, told a forum in Singapore.

“It’s unfortunate to see that we in Asia, including China, are emulating the US when it comes to developing algorithms and large models,” said Wei, who as an academic has advised senior Chinese government officials for years. Continuing down that path could be “lethal” for the region, he added.

Chinese firms have been been grappling with a lack of Nvidia’s AI acclerators due to yearslong US curbs preventing Chinese firms from acquiring the most cutting-edge chips. China’s own chipmaking technology is still a few years behind the best that’s commercially available in the world today.

Advertisement

But DeepSeek’s emergence on the global stage earlier this year showed Chinese firms were still able to improve their AI algorithms without the most advanced hardware. Beijing has also urged local companies to avoid using Nvidia’s H20 processor, a less powerful AI chip the US company designed for the Chinese market to comply with export control curbs.

China should focus on creating a new type of chip that’s designed specifically for large model development, rather than continue to rely on an architecture originally designed to power gaming and industrial graphics, Wei added, without elaborating on the specifics of what that new blueprint may look like.

The academic also struck a defiant note, adding that China is still going strong in building its own chip industry and has sufficient funds to do so despite years of US sanctions.

Advertisement

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.