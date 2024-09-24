Companies
Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targets
Summary
- India’s top three developers—DLF, Prestige and Lodha—have almost doubled their employee count as they clocked unprecedented sales, laid out extensive launch plans, set project delivery targets and entered new markets.
Real estate firms have been on a hiring spree to expand their workforce to meet aggressive growth targets as the post-pandemic housing boom continues.
