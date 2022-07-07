Top CoinSwitch execs quit to start new web3 venture2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:57 PM IST
- The new venture is still in very early stages of development, and the three haven’t worked out the particulars at the moment
Listen to this article
Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber’s chief financial officer Sarmad Nazki, chief business officer Sharan Nair and head of new initiatives Krishna Hegde have resigned from the company, the firm confirmed in a statement today. The three will be leaving the firm on August 5 and are exploring a new web3 venture of their own.