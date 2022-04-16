HP Inc. scored highest for social responsibility among companies in the latest Management Top 250, followed by Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Four companies among those in the Management Top 250 with the highest scores for social responsibility are also among the top 10 companies overall, and a total of seven are among the top 25 overall. Microsoft ranks highest overall in the group, at No. 1. HP Inc. is No. 10 overall and Intel is No. 5.

Three of the leading companies for social responsibility—HP Inc., Intel and Cisco Systems Inc.—are among the eight companies in the latest ranking designated as All-Stars for their strong performance in all five components of the overall ranking.

Microsoft is in the top 10 among Management Top 250 companies for innovation, employee engagement and development, and financial strength. Intel also made the top 10 for innovation, and Cisco ranks No. 1 for customer satisfaction.

You can see the Management Top 250 companies with the biggest increases from the previous year in social-responsibility here and explore the full, detailed rankings here. In the coming weeks we’ll take a look at the leaders in financial strength.

