Top executives’ pay packages grew sharply in FY23
Summary
- It’s raining salary hikes for CEOs and managing directors as the median pay among Sensex companies’ executive heads grew the fastest in at least five years.
The occupiers of the corner office at the country’s biggest blue-chip companies have a reason to cheer even as firms grapple with slowdown in the global markets and high inflation that has impeded demand. The median pay for Sensex companies’ leaders jumped 31.2% to at least a five-year high of ₹17 crore in 2022-23, showed a Mint analysis of data from the annual reports of these 30 firms. This was despite a mere 9.1% growth in the aggregate net profit of the 30 firms. The compensation here refers to that of the executive head in each company, which could be the chief executive, chairperson or managing director.