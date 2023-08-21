Top executives’ pay packages grew sharply in FY23

Among the leaders running the major Indian firms, Thierry Delaporte, the managing director and CEO of Wipro Ltd, earned the heftiest pay cheque of ₹82.4 crore in 2022-23, which included a salary of ₹9.6 crore, allowances amounting to ₹3.6 crore and a variable pay of ₹10.7 crore. This was followed by another IT peer, Salil Parekh, the managing director and CEO of Infosys Ltd, who took home ₹56.5 crore: he earned a fixed salary of ₹7.1 crore, while perquisites on account of stock options exercised totalled ₹30.6 crore. “Companies should reward their CEOs more for growth and as long as it is performance-linked, it is fine," Subramanian said. The compensation levels in the higher echelons of public-sector firms trail those at their private peers: The heads of state-run firms such as NTPC Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd earned just a notch above ₹1 crore, while the chairman of State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, drew ₹37 lakh in 2022-23.