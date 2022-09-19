Wipro grapples with high-profile exits, dip in profits4 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:03 AM IST
A churn in senior leadership also impacts Wipro’s ability to consolidate business from acquisitions
BENGALURU : At Wipro Ltd, chief executive Thierry Delaporte is battling to build a stable leadership team amid concerns of sputtering growth and declining profitability, leading many to question if last year’s industry-leading growth was just a flash in the pan.