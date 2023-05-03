E-scooter firms to refund 288 cr to EV charger buyers

NEW DELHI :Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company, India’s top four electric scooter makers, have agreed to reimburse a total of nearly ₹288 crore to customers who were billed separately for EV chargers.
An official in the know said Ather will refund ₹140 crore to 95,000 consumers who bought the Ather 450X electric scooter model till 12 April. Further, the ministry of heavy industries will recover ₹25 crore from Ather for providing reduced battery capacity to customers who didn’t buy upgraded software, the official said requesting anonymity.
Ola will refund ₹130 crore to 100,000 customers who purchased ‘Ola S1Pro model’ till 30 March. TVS will reimburse ₹15.61 crore to 87,000 consumers who purchased TVS iQube S model between May 2022 and March 2023 and Hero MotoCorp will refund ₹2.23 crore to 1,100 consumers who bought the ‘VIDA V1 Plus’ and ‘VIDA V1 Pro’ models of its electric scooter till March.
Mint reported on Monday that the four companies plan to refund customers for the chargers they shipped along with their e-scooters, invoiced above and beyond the cost of the vehicles, in order to qualify for government incentives that have been delayed for more than two months.
This follows talks between the automakers and the ministry of heavy industries after it moved to probe the companies over allegations of billing smart chargers and performance and feature-related software packs separately from the scooter to achieve an ex-factory cost of ₹150,000, the ceiling price which OEMs need to meet to qualify for incentives under the government’s Fame-II scheme.
The scheme offers up to 40% subsidy, amounting to as high as ₹60,000 per scooter. The ministry has asked the OEMs to offer a refund to customers for the amount they’ve paid for the chargers retrospectively. The portable chargers were to be included in the price of the electric vehicle.
After the probe, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) submitted their reports. The companies in their letters to ARAI said that they would reimburse the cost of the off-board or portable charger to all consumers who bought the off-board charger as an accessory while purchasing an e-two wheeler from authorized dealerships, said the official in the know.
The official further said that regarding various complaints about other companies, the proceedings of the investigation by the testing agencies will be concluded soon.
Commenting on the development, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said: “TVS Motor is fully committed to the Government of India’s vision to promote electric mobility and fully support the Government of India’s initiative to enable faster adoption of electric mobility, development of electric vehicle eco-system and in spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, all the electric development has happened in house.“
“Additionally, as a responsible corporate, TVS Motor has fully complied with all government regulations specified under FAME. Further towards alleviating ambiguity and ensuring a clear policy direction, TVS Motor will offer a goodwill benefit scheme for its customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed by FAME. The overall cost impact to TVS Motor Company is less than 20 crores."
Queries mailed to Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp, Ather and the union ministry of heavy industries were unanswered till press time.