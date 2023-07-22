Top investors ask PM Modi to review online gaming tax6 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:29 AM IST
The letter claimed that the new recommended tax for the sector could lead to an increase of up to 1,100%
NEW DELHI : A group of 30 Indian and foreign investors, including marquee names such as Indian venture capital firms Kalaari Capital, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and South-East Asia) and Lumikai, and US firms Tiger Global Management and Tribe Capital, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting to elucidate the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s recommendation to tax the online gaming sector at 28% of the gross revenue earned by companies in this sector.
