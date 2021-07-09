Top IT company giving 1 lakh cash pandemic bonus to employees

Top IT company giving ₹1 lakh cash pandemic bonus to employees1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Microsoft will be gifting this bonus to all staff below the corporate vice president level
Microsoft is gifting its employees a $1,500 bonus in 'recognition of the unique and challenging fiscal year' that Microsoft just completed more than a year of impact from the coronavirus, the Verge reported.
The bonus is an effort by Microsoft to keep employees happy during the pandemic and make sure they stick around while many are still away from offices.
Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, confirmed the news about bonuses in a memo sent to employees on Thursday. The bonuses will go out in July or August to employees in the U.S. and abroad.
Microsoft will be gifting this bonus to all staff below the corporate vice president level that started on or before March 31st, 2021.
The bonus will cost Microsoft around $200 million for its 175,508 employees worldwide.
Employees of Microsoft’s GitHub, LinkedIn, and Zenimax will not be eligible for the bonus.
