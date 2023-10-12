Top IT firms shed 25K jobs amid cost cuts

The “tightening" of costs is reflected in the hiring plans of the IT firms. Infosys on Thursday said that it is not looking to make fresh campus hires. The focus in the sector is to utilize the employees on the bench rather than opt for lateral hires who are more expensive. For an IT company, about 60% of its costs are manpower and hence, wage hikes and bonuses are getting rolled out with more deliberation than was the norm during the hiring frenzy a year ago.