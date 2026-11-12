Top law firms expand partner ranks as demand for expertise grows

India's law firms are expanding their partner ranks through a mix of promotions and hires, with top players such as Khaitan & Co, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), Trilegal, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) reporting a 6-20% year-on-year increase in the number of partners across taxation, real estate, disputes, financing and capital markets divisions.
The increase in the industry's overall partner count has gone through crests and troughs. Ankita Malik, senior consultant at Vahura, a legal consulting firm, said expansion at several law firms was constrained during the pandemic but then the overall partner count rose 14% in FY25 amid robust business growth. The growth eased to 10% in FY26, she said.