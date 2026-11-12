Top law firms expand partner ranks as demand for expertise grows

MUMBAI : India's law firms are expanding their partner ranks through a mix of promotions and hires, with top players such as Khaitan & Co, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), Trilegal, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) reporting a 6-20% year-on-year increase in the number of partners across taxation, real estate, disputes, financing and capital markets divisions.
MUMBAI : India's law firms are expanding their partner ranks through a mix of promotions and hires, with top players such as Khaitan & Co, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), Trilegal, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) reporting a 6-20% year-on-year increase in the number of partners across taxation, real estate, disputes, financing and capital markets divisions.
The increase in the industry's overall partner count has gone through crests and troughs. Ankita Malik, senior consultant at Vahura, a legal consulting firm, said expansion at several law firms was constrained during the pandemic but then the overall partner count rose 14% in FY25 amid robust business growth. The growth eased to 10% in FY26, she said.
The increase in the industry's overall partner count has gone through crests and troughs. Ankita Malik, senior consultant at Vahura, a legal consulting firm, said expansion at several law firms was constrained during the pandemic but then the overall partner count rose 14% in FY25 amid robust business growth. The growth eased to 10% in FY26, she said.
Among the top firms, JSA elevated seven retained partners to equity partnership and promoted another 20 lawyers to retained partner positions in FY27, taking its total partner strength to 183, up 18% from 154 in FY26.
These appointments span JSA’s corporate, disputes and indirect tax practices across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. The firm had in FY26 elevated nine retained partners to equity partnership, taking its equity partner count to 62. Equity partners are part-owners of the firm and share its profits and business decisions, while retained and salaried partners do not enjoy the same ownership rights.
JSA's joint managing partners Vivek Chandy and Amar Gupta said in a press statement that the firm was focusing on promoting internal talent, while also hiring experienced lawyers from outside. “The expansion of our equity partnership underscores our strategy of growing organically by recognizing outstanding internal talent, while continuing to selectively onboard exceptional lateral talent when aligned with the firm's needs,” they said.
Khaitan & Co.’s partner strength rose 6% to 265 in FY27 from 250 in FY26, after it promoted 17 lawyers to partner and hired eight. This compares with 30 partner promotions in the previous fiscal.
Amar Sinhji, executive director-human resources at Khaitan & Co., said the firm is expanding its footprint in tier-II cities, with offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad helping it grow.
Cyril Amarchand’s count also rose nearly 6% to 250 after it promoted 23 lawyers, up from 18 in FY26. It also hired six partners laterally during the year, with another six expected to join. In FY26, the firm hired 12 partners through lateral appointments, taking its count to 235. Its latest additions span taxation, real estate, disputes, financing and capital markets.
Specialist talent
Paridhi Adani, partner and head at CAM's Ahmedabad office, said law firms required more experienced lawyers as client requirements became increasingly specialized. “The Indian legal market is becoming more specialized and competitive. As client needs evolve and new areas of work emerge, firms need deeper expertise and stronger leadership across practices,” she said.
Trilegal’s partner strength rose 11.26% year-on-year to 168 in FY27, after it promoted 11 lawyers and hired six through lateral appointments. In FY26, it promoted 10 lawyers and hired eight partners laterally.
Unlike other law firms, it follows a model in which all partners are equity partners and hold a stake in the firm. The latest additions span real estate, banking and finance, capital markets, intellectual property, white-collar crime and disputes.
SAM has promoted 18 lawyers so far in FY27. Of these, 11 were made salaried partners and seven were elevated to equity partner positions, according to its managing partner Akshay Chudasama. It now has 194 partners across its various practices, up from 186 in FY26. It has also hired 13 lateral partners in FY27, up from nine in FY26.
The more significant change is in the shape of partnership, said Vahura's Malik. "Promotions into entry-level partnership, whether salaried, retained or non-equity, are growing. Promotions of existing partners into equity or senior partnership are down around 65%. Firms are opening partnership to a wider group of lawyers, while taking a more deliberate approach to equity.”
She said promotions are also not an annual event now; several firms now run a mid-year round alongside the traditional April cycle.