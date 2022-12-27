Top marketers are turning their side projects into legitimate businesses5 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 05:00 PM IST
Some marketers manage to balance their side hustles with day jobs, while others choose entirely new paths
Some marketers manage to balance their side hustles with day jobs, while others choose entirely new paths
At the height of the Covid pandemic in December 2020, marketing executive Katie Klumper called former colleague Vikram Tank with a request that had nothing to do with her day job: Would he team up with her to start a business selling condiments.