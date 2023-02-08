Mumbai: Rajesh Kamat, managing director of KKR-backed Emerald Media, and Den Networks founder and serial media entrepreneur Sameer Manchanda, have invested in Animeta, a creator tech platform founded by Anish Mehta, the former CEO of animation studio Cosmos-Maya.

Animeta is an AI-based self-service creator tech platform that seeks to create and nurture the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial as well as analytical support. Singapore-registered Animeta will sign deals with digital content creators and help them grow their communities and maximise earnings across multiple social media platforms, and provide customised brand solutions via a proprietary AI-based self-service creator tech platform.

The company offers financial help, data analytics, business intelligence, content and brand strategy, creative supervision, social media and public relation expertise, and result-oriented and data-driven brand campaigns to content creators.

“We have been working on the platform for six months," Mehta said. “We have 15 members in our team, and will scale up to 50 in six months. Rajesh and Sameer’s support will help us scale up our vision of tapping into the creator economy. We will not only partner with the creators, but will also invest in them and make them stronger brands."

“My association with Anish goes back to when we invested in Cosmos-Maya. I decided to back him seeing his vision," said Kamat who invested in Animeta in personal capacity.