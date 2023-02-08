Top media execs back creator tech co Animeta
- Animeta is an AI-based self-service creator tech platform that seeks to create and nurture the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial as well as analytical support
Mumbai: Rajesh Kamat, managing director of KKR-backed Emerald Media, and Den Networks founder and serial media entrepreneur Sameer Manchanda, have invested in Animeta, a creator tech platform founded by Anish Mehta, the former CEO of animation studio Cosmos-Maya.
